Cedar Rapids Xavier tells Pella "No Soup For You" in shutout 47-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cedar Rapids Xavier shutout Pella 47-0 during this Iowa football game.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Pella through the first quarter.

The Saints fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Dutch's expense.

Cedar Rapids Xavier charged to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Saints, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.