 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Xavier tells Pella "No Soup For You" in shutout 47-0

  • 0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cedar Rapids Xavier shutout Pella 47-0 during this Iowa football game.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Pella through the first quarter.

The Saints fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Dutch's expense.

Cedar Rapids Xavier charged to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Saints, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Pella played in a 28-3 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a football game . Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News