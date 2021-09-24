Cedar Rapids Xavier stonewalls Cedar Rapids CR Washington 31-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Cedar Rapids Xavier's 31-0 beating of Cedar Rapids CR Washington in Iowa high school football on September 24.

The Saints drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 7-0 at intermission.

The Saints' control showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

