Cedar Rapids Xavier spins away to top Pella 28-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 28-3 win over Pella in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for the Dutch, who began with a 3-0 edge over the Saints through the end of the first quarter.
The Saints' offense darted to a 7-3 lead over the Dutch at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 7-3 at first quarter.
Recently on September 17 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.