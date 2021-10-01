 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier spins away to top Pella 28-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 28-3 win over Pella in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Dutch, who began with a 3-0 edge over the Saints through the end of the first quarter.

The Saints' offense darted to a 7-3 lead over the Dutch at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 7-3 at first quarter.

