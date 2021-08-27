Cedar Rapids Xavier slingshots past Epworth Western Dubuque 28-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 28-14 win over Epworth Western Dubuque in Iowa high school football action on August 27.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Saints and the Bobcats locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Saints' offense darted to a 14-7 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Epworth Western Dubuque started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier at the end of the first quarter.

