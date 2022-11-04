 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier shoots past Indianola with early burst 23-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier scored early and often in a 23-6 win over Indianola for an Iowa high school football victory on November 4.

Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Indianola after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Indians made it 10-6.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted to a 13-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 10-0 points differential.

Recently on October 21, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Oskaloosa in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

