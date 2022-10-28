Cedar Rapids Xavier rolls like thunder over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 44-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier rolled past Cedar Rapids CR Washington for a comfortable 44-7 victory in Iowa high school football on October 28.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Saints fought to a 16-7 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
Cedar Rapids Xavier steamrolled to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Saints avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with September 24, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 14, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Newton and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Oskaloosa on October 14 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For more, click here.
