Cedar Rapids Xavier rolls like thunder over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 44-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier rolled past Cedar Rapids CR Washington for a comfortable 44-7 victory in Iowa high school football on October 28.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Saints fought to a 16-7 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Cedar Rapids Xavier steamrolled to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-0 stretch over the final quarter.

