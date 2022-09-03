Cedar Rapids Xavier overpowers Manchester West Delaware in thorough fashion 44-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier didn't tinker with Manchester West Delaware, scoring a 44-7 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Manchester West Delaware after the first quarter.

The Saints fought to a 34-7 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

