Cedar Rapids Xavier overpowers Manchester West Delaware in thorough fashion 44-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier didn't tinker with Manchester West Delaware, scoring a 44-7 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Manchester West Delaware after the first quarter.

The Saints fought to a 34-7 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Manchester West Delaware faced off on September 3, 2021 at Manchester West Delaware High School. Click here for a recap

