Cedar Rapids Xavier manhandles Oskaloosa 52-6

Oskaloosa got no credit and no consideration from Cedar Rapids Xavier, which slammed the door 52-6 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on October 21 in Iowa football action.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Oskaloosa faced off on October 22, 2021 at Oskaloosa High School.
