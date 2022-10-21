 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier manhandles Oskaloosa 52-6

Oskaloosa got no credit and no consideration from Cedar Rapids Xavier, which slammed the door 52-6 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Oskaloosa faced off on October 22, 2021 at Oskaloosa High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a football game. Click here for a recap

