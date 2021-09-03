Cedar Rapids Xavier edges Manchester West Delaware in tough test 23-21

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids Xavier wore a victory shine after clipping Manchester West Delaware 23-21 in Iowa high school football on September 3.

Manchester West Delaware fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Cedar Rapids Xavier would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The Saints darted over the Hawks when the fourth quarter began 23-15.

The Saints' offense moved to a 10-7 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Manchester West Delaware after the first quarter.

