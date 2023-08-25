Cedar Rapids Xavier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Waverly-Sr on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Cedar Rapids Xavier took an early lead by forging a 7-3 margin over Waverly-Sr after the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 27-6 advantage at halftime over the Go-Hawks.

Cedar Rapids Xavier charged to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

