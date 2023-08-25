Cedar Rapids Xavier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Waverly-Sr on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.
Cedar Rapids Xavier took an early lead by forging a 7-3 margin over Waverly-Sr after the first quarter.
The Saints registered a 27-6 advantage at halftime over the Go-Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Xavier charged to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Saints got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.