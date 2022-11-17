 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Xavier dodges a bullet in win over Council Bluffs Lewis Central 45-38

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cedar Rapids Xavier wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-38 over Council Bluffs Lewis Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The last time Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 32-24 game on November 18, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on November 4, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Indianola in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News