Cedar Rapids Prairie triggers avalanche over Marion Linn-Mar 50-28

Cedar Rapids Prairie scored early and often to roll over Marion Linn-Mar 50-28 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.

Cedar Rapids Prairie opened with a 9-0 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 30-6 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Cedar Rapids Prairie stormed to a 44-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 22-6 in the fourth quarter.

