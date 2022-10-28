 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie triggers avalanche over Marion Linn-Mar 50-28

Cedar Rapids Prairie scored early and often to roll over Marion Linn-Mar 50-28 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.

Cedar Rapids Prairie opened with a 9-0 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 30-6 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Cedar Rapids Prairie stormed to a 44-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 22-6 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with October 22, 2021 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 14, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Iowa City West and Marion Linn-Mar took on Davenport Central on October 14 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

