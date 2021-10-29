 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie sprints past Bettendorf 24-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie handed Bettendorf a tough 24-6 loss for an Iowa high school football victory on October 29.

In recent action on October 15, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Iowa City West and Bettendorf took on Cedar Falls on October 15 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's leg-up showed as it carried a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

