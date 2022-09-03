Cedar Rapids Prairie spins away from trouble to top Dubuque Senior 40-20

A slow beginning couldn't deter Cedar Rapids Prairie, which shook it off to claim a 40-20 victory over Dubuque Senior in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Dubuque Senior authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense darted in front for a 14-13 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie moved to a 33-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

