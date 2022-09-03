 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie spins away from trouble to top Dubuque Senior 40-20

  • 0

A slow beginning couldn't deter Cedar Rapids Prairie, which shook it off to claim a 40-20 victory over Dubuque Senior in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Dubuque Senior authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense darted in front for a 14-13 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie moved to a 33-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Senior played in a 28-14 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News