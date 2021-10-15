 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie rolls like thunder over Iowa City West 50-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie's river of points eventually washed away Iowa City West in a 50-14 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Iowa City West squared up on Davenport Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Cedar Rapids Prairie drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Iowa City West after the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense breathed fire to a 24-7 lead over Iowa City West at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's determination showed as it carried a 37-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

