Cedar Rapids Prairie overcomes Cedar Falls 24-7

No quarter was granted as Cedar Rapids Prairie blunted Cedar Falls' plans 24-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.

Cedar Rapids Prairie drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cedar Falls after the first quarter.

The Tigers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 17-7 halftime margin.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Hawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

