Cedar Rapids Prairie mollywopps Ottumwa 49-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie showed no mercy to Ottumwa, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Prairie a 14-7 lead over Ottumwa.

The Hawks fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Cedar Rapids Prairie stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

