 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie mollywopps Ottumwa 49-14

  • 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie showed no mercy to Ottumwa, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Prairie a 14-7 lead over Ottumwa.

The Hawks fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Cedar Rapids Prairie stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 9 , Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with Cedar Falls in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News