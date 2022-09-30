Cedar Rapids Prairie flies high over Waterloo West 45-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie left no doubt on Friday, controlling Waterloo West from start to finish for a 45-14 victory during this Iowa football game.
Cedar Rapids Prairie drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Waterloo West after the first quarter.
The Hawks opened an immense 21-0 gap over the Wahawks at halftime.
Cedar Rapids Prairie breathed fire to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks and the Wahawks each scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Bettendorf and Waterloo West took on Dubuque Senior on September 16 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
