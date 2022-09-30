Cedar Rapids Prairie flies high over Waterloo West 45-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie left no doubt on Friday, controlling Waterloo West from start to finish for a 45-14 victory during this Iowa football game.

Cedar Rapids Prairie drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Waterloo West after the first quarter.

The Hawks opened an immense 21-0 gap over the Wahawks at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie breathed fire to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks and the Wahawks each scored in the fourth quarter.

