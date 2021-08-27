Cedar Rapids Prairie edges Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in snug affair 27-21

Cedar Rapids Prairie broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21 in Iowa high school football action on August 27.
Cedar Rapids Prairie withstood Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's position showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks' offense darted to a 21-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
The start wasn't the problem for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, who began with a 7-0 edge over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.