Cedar Rapids Prairie edges Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in snug affair 27-21
Cedar Rapids Prairie broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21 in Iowa high school football action on August 27.

Cedar Rapids Prairie withstood Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's position showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks' offense darted to a 21-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

The start wasn't the problem for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, who began with a 7-0 edge over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the end of the first quarter.

