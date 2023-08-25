Cedar Rapids Prairie grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 20-17 win against Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Cedar Rapids Prairie opened with a 13-2 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Cedar Falls rallied in the third quarter by making it 13-9.

The Tigers enjoyed an 8-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls played in a 24-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

