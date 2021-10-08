 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Washington's convoy passes Newton 43-23

Cedar Rapids CR Washington handed Newton a tough 43-23 loss in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Warriors and the Cardinals settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

The Warriors' offense darted to a 15-13 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

