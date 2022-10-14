 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Washington tops Oskaloosa 21-6

Riding a wave of production, Cedar Rapids CR Washington surfed over Oskaloosa 21-6 on October 14 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Washington a 14-0 lead over Oskaloosa.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Oskaloosa played in a 35-0 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.

