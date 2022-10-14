Cedar Rapids CR Washington tops Oskaloosa 21-6

Riding a wave of production, Cedar Rapids CR Washington surfed over Oskaloosa 21-6 on October 14 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Washington a 14-0 lead over Oskaloosa.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Oskaloosa played in a 35-0 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.