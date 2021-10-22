Cedar Rapids CR Washington claims gritty victory against Pella 23-21

Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Pella 23-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense darted to a 17-7 lead over the Dutch at the intermission.

The Warriors' leverage showed as they carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pella rallied in the fourth quarter, but Cedar Rapids CR Washington skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

