Cedar Rapids CR Washington claims gritty victory against Pella 23-21

Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Pella 23-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on Newton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense darted to a 17-7 lead over the Dutch at the intermission.
The Warriors' leverage showed as they carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Pella rallied in the fourth quarter, but Cedar Rapids CR Washington skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
