Cedar Rapids CR Washington cancels check from Marion 26-9

Cedar Rapids CR Washington collected a 26-9 victory over Marion in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-3 lead over Marion.
Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 halftime score.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.