Cedar Rapids CR Washington cancels check from Marion 26-9
Cedar Rapids CR Washington cancels check from Marion 26-9

Cedar Rapids CR Washington collected a 26-9 victory over Marion in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-3 lead over Marion.

Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 halftime score.

