Cedar Rapids CR Washington baffles Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 79-0
Cedar Rapids CR Washington's defense throttled Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, resulting in a shutout win 79-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington took control in the third quarter with a 61-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington fought to a 48-0 intermission margin at Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

