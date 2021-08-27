Cedar Rapids CR Washington baffles Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 79-0

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's defense throttled Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, resulting in a shutout win 79-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington took control in the third quarter with a 61-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington fought to a 48-0 intermission margin at Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.
