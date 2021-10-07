Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tames Davenport West's offense 43-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on Thursday as it blanked Davenport West 43-0 on October 7 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave the Cougars a 29-0 lead over the Falcons.

The Cougars' offense stomped on to a 36-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Davenport West were both scoreless.

