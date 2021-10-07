Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tames Davenport West's offense 43-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on Thursday as it blanked Davenport West 43-0 on October 7 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave the Cougars a 29-0 lead over the Falcons.
The Cougars' offense stomped on to a 36-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Davenport West were both scoreless.
In recent action on September 24, Davenport West faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Dubuque Senior on September 23 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
