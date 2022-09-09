Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy takes down Cedar Rapids CR Washington 27-6

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 27-6 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Cougars registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy jumped to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Cougars would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with September 10, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
