Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy takes down Cedar Rapids CR Washington 27-6

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 27-6 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy jumped to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Cougars would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

