Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy survives competitive clash with Dubuque Hempstead 33-25

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy passed in a 33-25 victory at Dubuque Hempstead's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The Mustangs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cougars 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy fought to a 13-11 halftime margin at Dubuque Hempstead's expense.

The Cougars jumped over the Mustangs 25-18 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-7 to finish the game in style.

