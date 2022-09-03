 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stonewalls Bettendorf 34-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Bettendorf on the scoreboard because Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wouldn't allow it in a 34-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a close 10-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Bettendorf faced off on September 3, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.

