Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 45-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 38-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 45-7.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

