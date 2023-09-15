Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 45-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 38-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 45-7.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion Linn-Mar on Sept. 1 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.
