Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy responds to adversity to top Dubuque Senior 23-9

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 23-9 win over Dubuque Senior on October 29 in Iowa football.

Dubuque Senior authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars' offense moved to a 13-3 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

