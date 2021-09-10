Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy responds to adversity to top Cedar Rapids CR Washington 48-7

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Cedar Rapids CR Washington 48-7 on Friday in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

The Cougars jumped on top in front of the Warriors 41-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Cougars opened a narrow 20-7 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

The start wasn't the problem for Cedar Rapids CR Washington, who began with a 7-6 edge over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the end of the first quarter.

