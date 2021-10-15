 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy rains down on Johnston 24-10

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trumped Johnston 24-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game . For more, click here.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Dragons proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 7-0 advantage over the Cougars at the half.

The Cougars broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 10-7 lead over the Dragons.

