 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy overwhelms Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 55-6

  • 0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showed top form to dominate Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during a 55-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 27-6 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a monstrous 55-6 gap over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Recently on September 2 , Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Bettendorf in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News