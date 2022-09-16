Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy overwhelms Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 55-6

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showed top form to dominate Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during a 55-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 27-6 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a monstrous 55-6 gap over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.