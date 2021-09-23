Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy earns narrow win over Dubuque Senior 28-21

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy poked just enough holes in Dubuque Senior's defense to garner a taut 28-21 victory at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on September 23 in Iowa football action. .
Tough to find an edge early, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Senior fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cougars and the Rams locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The Cougars' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
