Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blazes victory trail past Cedar Falls 42-14

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

The first quarter gave the Cougars a 10-0 lead over the Tigers.

The Cougars' offense jumped on top to a 36-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's authority showed as it carried a 42-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for the Tigers as they could not cut into their deficit in the final quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Cedar Falls squared up on Ankeny Centennial in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

