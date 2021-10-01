Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blazes victory trail past Cedar Falls 42-14

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
The first quarter gave the Cougars a 10-0 lead over the Tigers.
The Cougars' offense jumped on top to a 36-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's authority showed as it carried a 42-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
No points meant no hope for the Tigers as they could not cut into their deficit in the final quarter.
Recently on September 17 , Cedar Falls squared up on Ankeny Centennial in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
