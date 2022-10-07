Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blanks Davenport West in shutout performance 44-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense throttled Davenport West, resulting in a 44-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 9-0 lead over Davenport West.

The Cougars' offense thundered in front for a 23-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy charged to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.