Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blanks Davenport West in shutout performance 44-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense throttled Davenport West, resulting in a 44-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 9-0 lead over Davenport West.
The Cougars' offense thundered in front for a 23-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy charged to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Davenport West squared off with October 7, 2021 at Davenport West High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Dubuque Senior and Davenport West took on Dubuque Hempstead on September 22 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
