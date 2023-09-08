A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handle Marion Linn-Mar 34-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 6-0 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

