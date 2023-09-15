Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-12 win against Des Moines East at Des Moines East High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Recently on Aug. 31, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with Marshalltown in a football game.

