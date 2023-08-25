Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson posted a narrow 33-24 win over Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Muskies took a 24-21 lead over the J-Hawks heading to the halftime locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead over Muscatine.

The J-Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Muskies 6-0 in the last stanza.

