A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson handle Marshalltown 40-0 in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 31.

The J-Hawks' offense roared in front for a 20-0 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The J-Hawks held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.