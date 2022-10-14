Cedar Falls trips Bettendorf in tenacious tussle 10-7

Cedar Falls didn't flinch, finally repelling Bettendorf 10-7 on October 14 in Iowa football.

Cedar Falls opened with a 3-0 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 10-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Bettendorf trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 10-7.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

