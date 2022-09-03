 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls tells Waterloo West "No Soup For You" in shutout 57-0

Cedar Falls' version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Waterloo West 57-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Falls stormed in front of Waterloo West 23-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened an immense 37-0 gap over the Wahawks at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wahawks 20-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Cedar Falls and Waterloo West played in a 52-14 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

