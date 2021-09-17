Cedar Falls sprints past Ankeny Centennial 28-14

Cedar Falls charged Ankeny Centennial and collected a 28-14 victory at Cedar Falls High on September 17 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave the Tigers an 8-0 lead over the Jaguars.

Cedar Falls' offense breathed fire to a 22-0 lead over Ankeny Centennial at halftime.

The Tigers' determination showed as they carried a 25-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.