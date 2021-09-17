 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls sprints past Ankeny Centennial 28-14
Cedar Falls sprints past Ankeny Centennial 28-14

Cedar Falls charged Ankeny Centennial and collected a 28-14 victory at Cedar Falls High on September 17 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave the Tigers an 8-0 lead over the Jaguars.

Cedar Falls' offense breathed fire to a 22-0 lead over Ankeny Centennial at halftime.

The Tigers' determination showed as they carried a 25-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 3 , Cedar Falls squared up on Waterloo West in a football game . Click here for a recap

