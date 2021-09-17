Cedar Falls sprints past Ankeny Centennial 28-14

Cedar Falls charged Ankeny Centennial and collected a 28-14 victory at Cedar Falls High on September 17 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave the Tigers an 8-0 lead over the Jaguars.
Cedar Falls' offense breathed fire to a 22-0 lead over Ankeny Centennial at halftime.
The Tigers' determination showed as they carried a 25-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 3 , Cedar Falls squared up on Waterloo West in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.