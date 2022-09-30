Cedar Falls scores first and maintains advantage to trip Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 23-16

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wouldn't go away, but Cedar Falls' early lead eventually stood up for a 23-16 verdict on September 30 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave Cedar Falls a 16-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.
The Tigers opened a massive 23-3 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy made it 23-9.
The Cougars closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Falls faced off on October 1, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Cedar Falls faced off against Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on September 16 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
