Cedar Falls scores first and maintains advantage to trip Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 23-16

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wouldn't go away, but Cedar Falls' early lead eventually stood up for a 23-16 verdict on September 30 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Cedar Falls a 16-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

The Tigers opened a massive 23-3 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy made it 23-9.

The Cougars closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

