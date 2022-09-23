 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls exerts defensive dominance to doom Muscatine 35-0

Defense dominated as Cedar Falls pitched a 35-0 shutout of Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Falls moved in front of Muscatine 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.

Cedar Falls jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Cedar Falls and Muscatine played in a 42-7 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on September 9 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

