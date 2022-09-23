Cedar Falls exerts defensive dominance to doom Muscatine 35-0

Defense dominated as Cedar Falls pitched a 35-0 shutout of Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Falls moved in front of Muscatine 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.

Cedar Falls jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.