Cedar Falls delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21

A tight-knit tilt turned in Cedar Falls' direction just enough to squeeze past Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21 during this Iowa football game.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 24-21 tie.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Cedar Falls registered a 17-14 advantage at intermission over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

