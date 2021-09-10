 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21
0 comments

Cedar Falls delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21

{{featured_button_text}}

A tight-knit tilt turned in Cedar Falls' direction just enough to squeeze past Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21 during this Iowa football game.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 24-21 tie.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Cedar Falls registered a 17-14 advantage at intermission over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Recently on August 27 , Cedar Rapids Prairie squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News