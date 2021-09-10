Cedar Falls delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21

A tight-knit tilt turned in Cedar Falls' direction just enough to squeeze past Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-21 during this Iowa football game.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 24-21 tie.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
Cedar Falls registered a 17-14 advantage at intermission over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Recently on August 27 , Cedar Rapids Prairie squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.