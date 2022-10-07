Cedar Falls darts by Dubuque Hempstead in easy victory 34-7

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Cedar Falls put away Dubuque Hempstead 34-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 20-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Cedar Falls struck to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on September 22, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Davenport West and Cedar Falls took on Muscatine on September 23 at Cedar Falls High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
