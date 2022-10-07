Cedar Falls darts by Dubuque Hempstead in easy victory 34-7

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Cedar Falls put away Dubuque Hempstead 34-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 20-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Cedar Falls struck to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

