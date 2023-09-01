Cedar Falls grabbed a 35-21 victory at the expense of Johnston in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Cedar Falls jumped in front of Johnston 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 28-21 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Cedar Falls jumped to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

