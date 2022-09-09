 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cascade dominates Anamosa 46-7

  • 0

Cascade dismissed Anamosa by a 46-7 count at Cascade High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Cougars fought to a 33-7 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

Cascade breathed fire to a 39-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

